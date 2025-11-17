Unify Your Star Wars Collection with New Collectibles Dropping on Life Day!

Disney Store is celebrating various factions and species of the galaxy with their latest Star Wars offerings.

If you're anything like us, you're already anxious to start decorating for winter festivities and it's not even Thanksgiving yet! We may have to wait a bit to enjoy celebrating traditional holidays, but Star Wars fans can commemorate something special right now: Life Day! Disney Store is helping fans to honor the big day with new and returning merchandise favorites set in the vast world of this beloved franchise.

Happy Life Day, Star Wars fans! The fictional Wookiee holiday first introduced in The Holiday Special was celebrated by Chewbacca and his family (yep, a wife and a kid!), and later—after the fall of the Galactic Empire—many sentient species across the galaxy adopted the festive day, making it their own.

Chewbacca Life Day Talking Action Figure – Star Wars Power Force – 11 1/2'' H | Disney Store

Today, Disney Store is commemorating Life Day with new Star Wars releases including: Loth Cat Plush Figure Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Hilt (Ahsoka) The Stranger Lightsaber Hilt (The Acolyte) The Stranger Electronic Helmet 501st Clone Collection

The Loth Cat Figure and Limited Edition Lightsaber Hilts were revealed to be coming to Disney Store for this special occasion, while the Stranger Electronic Helmet has been in the making for quite some time. Hasbro opened pre-orders for the Black Series collectible in June 2024, and the first release shipped to fans this fall; now the helmet is being offered at Disney Store.

Celebrate Life Day with new Star Wars releases available now at Disney Store, Prices range from

Loth Cat Plush

Loth-Cat Plush Figure with Sound Effects – Star Wars – Galactic Archive Series

Lightsaber Hilts

Baylan Skoll Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars | Disney Store

The Stranger Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars – Limited Edition

Electronic Helmets

The Stranger Electronic Helmet by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Black Series | Disney Store

501st Legion Clone Commander Jesse Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

Jedi Knight Revan Deluxe Helmet for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

501st Clone Collection

501st Battalion Clone Trooper Talking Action Figure – 10 1/2'' – Star Wars Power Force | Disney Store

Anakin Skywalker & Clone Captain Rex Action Figure Set – Star Wars: The Black Series | Disney Store

Playsets

X-Wing vs. TIE Advanced Battle Pack – Micro Galaxy Squadron – Star Wars | Disney Store

Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Play Set – Star Wars | Disney Store

