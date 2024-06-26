New Helmet From “The Acolyte” Being Released By Hasbro

A new helmet from The Acolyte is being released from Hasbro.

What’s Happening:

  • Collider reports that alongside the reveal of who is “The Stranger” on Disney+’s The Acolyte, a helmet replica is being released.
  • The Hasbro release will feature “highly detailed sculpt and padding” and a “one-hour collector display mode” for those who would rather show it off than put it on.
  • It will retail for $99.99 and will be made available for pre-order on June 27th. It ships out Fall of 2025.

