New Helmet From “The Acolyte” Being Released By Hasbro

A new helmet from The Acolyte is being released from Hasbro.

What’s Happening:

Collider reports Disney+ The Acolyte , a helmet replica is being released.

, a helmet replica is being released. The Hasbro release will feature “highly detailed sculpt and padding” and a “one-hour collector display mode” for those who would rather show it off than put it on.

It will retail for $99.99 and will be made available for pre-order on June 27th. It ships out Fall of 2025.

More Star Wars News: