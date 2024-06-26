New Helmet From “The Acolyte” Being Released By Hasbro

A new helmet from The Acolyte is being released from Hasbro.
What’s Happening:
- Collider reports that alongside the reveal of who is “The Stranger” on Disney+’s The Acolyte, a helmet replica is being released.
- The Hasbro release will feature “highly detailed sculpt and padding” and a “one-hour collector display mode” for those who would rather show it off than put it on.
- It will retail for $99.99 and will be made available for pre-order on June 27th. It ships out Fall of 2025.
More Star Wars News:
- Royal Naboo Starship from "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" Coming Soon from Mattel and Hot Wheels
- Sideshow Collectibles Reveals New Hot Toys Droideka from "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace"
- Sideshow Opens Pre-Orders for Hot Toys' Imperial Commando; Plus Stormtrooper and Obi-Wan Kenobi Figures for Your Collection