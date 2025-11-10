Disney Store Releasing New Lightsaber Hilts of Baylan Skoll and The Stranger
Get ready to add hilts from Ahsoka and The Acolyte to your collection.
Disney Store has officially announced new lightsaber hilts straight from the Ahsoka and The Acolyte Disney+ series.
What’s Happening:
- Two new lightsaber hilts will be released on DisneyStore.com on November 17 at 8:00 AM PT:
- The Stranger Lightsaber Hilt: The unique, weapon of the mysterious character from The Acolyte.
- Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Hilt: The powerful and iconic hilt wielded by the former Jedi from the Ahsoka series.
- Be sure to be logged in and ready right at 8:00 AM PT, as new lightsaber hilt releases are often in high demand and sell out quickly!
From Ahsoka to The Acolyte: The New Hilts
- This drop features two weapons from recent Star Wars series, each with a unique design and philosophy.
- Baylan Skoll (portrayed by the late Ray Stevenson) was a standout character in Ahsoka, a powerful Force-wielder operating outside the rigid structures of the Jedi and the Sith.
- The hilt projects a distinct orange-red blade, visually separating him from the traditional reds of the Sith and the blues/greens of the Jedi.
- The Stranger is the mysterious dark-side user from the 2024 Disney+ series, The Acolyte, portrayed by Manny Jacinto.
- His hilt is weathered black with orange accents, featuring a jagged, industrial look and a unique emitter design, reflecting the brutal style of its wielder.
- The Stranger hid his identity behind a helmet and presented a unique threat to the Jedi of the High Republic
