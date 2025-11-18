Photos/Video: Chewbacca and Rey Ring in the Life Day Festivities at Disneyland

Chewy arrived equipped with a special "Life Day Orb."

In celebration of Life Day, Chewbacca and Rey met in special outfits for the once a year tradition for the Star Wars Holiday Special

What’s Happening:

  • Life Day is here at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!
  • A part of the November 17th annual celebration of the Star Wars Holiday Special, Life Day is canonically a Wookiee holiday that focuses on family, harmony, and togetherness. 
  • Chewbacca made his Life Day appearance, meeting guests in a red robe and a “Life Day Orb.”
  • He was accompanied by Rey, part of Chewy’s “found family” as he celebrated the special day. 

  • You can check out a video below of the meet and greet experience. 

