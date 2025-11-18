Photos/Video: Chewbacca and Rey Ring in the Life Day Festivities at Disneyland

In celebration of Life Day, Chewbacca and Rey met in special outfits for the once a year tradition for the Star Wars Holiday Special.

What’s Happening:

Life Day is here at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

A part of the November 17th annual celebration of the Star Wars Holiday Special, Life Day is canonically a Wookiee holiday that focuses on family, harmony, and togetherness.

Chewbacca made his Life Day appearance, meeting guests in a red robe and a “Life Day Orb.”

He was accompanied by Rey, part of Chewy’s “found family” as he celebrated the special day.

You can check out a video below of the meet and greet experience.

Life Day Chewbacca will be meeting for a limited time at Disneyland Resort and will make appearances exclusively at Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Jollywood Nights event at Walt Disney World.

