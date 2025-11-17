Chatty Trees and Christmas Cheer: Douglas Fir Makes Disneyland Debut

Walt Disney World’s Douglas Fir Christmas character has arrived at Disneyland Resort, making appearances throughout Downtown Disney.

What’s Happening:

As the Holidays at Disneyland Resort kicks off, guests visiting Downtown Disney have the opportunity to meet Douglas Fir, a roll around character encounter.

The interactive Christmas tree, which talks to guests while rolling through the shopping district, made his first appearance at Walt Disney World back in 2023.

Douglas Fir has made his Disneyland Resort debut, greeting guests, telling Christmas jokes and more as he helps Disneyland guests celebrate the holiday season.

Guests looking to meet the character will be able to interact with him at three different daily set times, including 11:30AM to 12PM, 12:30PM to 1PM, and 1:30 PM to 2PM.

It’s exciting to see the hilarious and adorable tree make his debut at Disneyland Resort.

Douglas Fir also made appearances back in 2024 during the Flavors of Florida festivities at Disney Springs.

The character was adorned with oranges instead of ornaments, dressing perfectly for the occasion.

Hopefully Douglas Fir will continue to make appearances at Downtown Disney throughout the year!

