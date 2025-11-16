Photos: Festive Holiday Photo Ops Arrive at Disneyland Hotel

The Holidays at Disneyland Resort are now through January 7th.

The Holidays at Disneyland Resort are here bringing in an unforgettable yuletide lineup of entertainment, decor, food, and more. Over at the Disneyland Hotel, guests can celebrate the season of giving with new photo ops inspired by Disney+’s new Christmas specials, topiaries, and displays

What’s Happening:

The holiday season is here, ushering in a lineup of incredible festivities at the Disneyland Resort.

Throughout the entire resort, guests will find themselves immersed into a winter wonderland, with displays, merchandise, entertainment, photo opportunities, food and beverage offerings, and ride overlays throughout the theme parks, Downtown Disney, and the resort hotels.

Over at Disneyland Hotel, a new photo opportunity has appeared, celebrating two of Disney+’s new holiday specials, including the freshly released A Very Jonas Christmas Movie and the upcoming Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.

Located in the central courtyard of the hotel, just outside from the lobby, the two photo opportunities are located right next to each other, making it easy for a festive photo shoot.

Just adjacent to the Disney+ photo ops, guests will find a holiday topiary display featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto.

Inside the hotel, there is also a Christmas tree display featuring a sleigh full of presents and a backdrop inspired by the hotel’s mid-century aesthetic.

For those looking to enjoy the Holidays at Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Happiest Place on Earth vacation needs.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



