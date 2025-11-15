Photos: Holiday Fun, Santa, and Characters Await in New Fantasyland Theater Holiday Experience at Disneyland

It's part show, part meet and greet, and a whole lot of holiday fun!

As part of the holiday fun happening at the Disneyland Resort, guests heading over to the Fantasland Theater can, in fact, experience “Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!” Guests can head into the theater for a fun experience that is part character encounter, meet and greet, show, and interactive game zone.

Those who have experienced the Pixar Pals Playtime Party in recent months and years might have some kind of an idea of what this experience as a whole is, though this has a lot less Pixar and a lot more seasonal fun! Guests can find characters throughout the space. On our visit, we spotted Jiminy Cricket, as well as Chip and Dale and Clarabelle, all decked out in their holiday finest.

Fun props are peppered throughout the space, allowing the perfect backdrop for some festive holiday photos. One prop even features the outline of Goofy in the snow with some skis nearby, referencing the classic animated short, The Art of Skiing.

The stage itself features plenty of holiday decor - even if it is still blatantly the stage for “Mickey and the Magical Map” with a thin veil if you know what existed there prior.

Toward the top of the theater, guests can hang out and find some fun crafts, activities, and games to participate in, perhaps while waiting for their favorite character to show up or enjoy the festive ambience.

This part of the park is where Disneyland guests will be able to find the big man himself, Santa Claus, available for meet and greets.

The atmosphere only gets enhanced when some performers take the stage, entertaining those inside the theater with some festive songs and numbers.

The atmosphere only gets enhanced when some performers take the stage, entertaining those inside the theater with some festive songs and numbers.




