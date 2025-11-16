Photos: Mickey's Toontown Gets a Cartoon Christmas Makeover
The Holidays at Disneyland Resort runs now through January 7th.
The Holidays at Disneyland Resort are here bringing in an unforgettable yuletide lineup of entertainment, decor, food, and more. Over at Disneyland Park, guests can celebrate the season with a cartoonish Christmas takeover of Mickey’s Toontown.
What’s Happening:
- The holiday season is here, ushering in a lineup of incredible festivities at the Disneyland Resort.
- Throughout the entire resort, guests will find themselves immersed into a winter wonderland, with displays, merchandise, entertainment, photo opportunities, food and beverage offerings, and ride overlays throughout the theme parks, Downtown Disney, and the resort hotels.
- At Disneyland, Mickey’s Toontown has undergone a massive redecoration for the season of giving, full of colorful and characterized decorations.
- The entire area is adorned with themed garland, topping many of the buildings in the area.
- Each building has ornaments representing their respective theme, including giant bills at the bank, giant peppermints at the dentist, and nautical designs on Donald’s Boat.
- Let’s take a look around the land!
Fire House
Gag Warehouse
Fireworks Factory
Horace Horsecollar Gym
Dr. Drillum
Gag Factory
Clock Repair
Post Office
Department of Street Repair
Courthouse
Toontown City Hall
3rd Little Piggy Bank
Samba School
Goofy’s House
Donald’s Boat
Mickey’s House
Minnie’s House
