Photos: Christmas Arrives at Disney's Grand Californian

The Holidays at Disneyland Resort are here bringing in an unforgettable yuletide lineup of entertainment, decor, food, and more. Over at the Grand Californian, guests can celebrate the season with a giant Christmas tree and the annual gingerbread offerings.

What’s Happening:

The holiday season is here, ushering in a lineup of incredible festivities at the Disneyland Resort.

Throughout the entire resort, guests will find themselves immersed into a winter wonderland, with displays, merchandise, entertainment, photo opportunities, food and beverage offerings, and ride overlays throughout the theme parks, Downtown Disney, and the resort hotels.

The Grand Californian offers guests one of the coziest Christmas celebrations at the resort.

This year, the classic towering Christmas tree has returned to the lobby with garland wrapping the balconies.

The ginormous gingerbread house is also being built.

Modeled after the hotel, you’ll find character silhouettes hidden within the house.

And if you wanna grab a festive snack, you can grab a gingerbread cookie in the lobby.

