Douglas Fir Celebrates Summer At Disney Springs

A favorite character has returned to Walt Disney World for the summer season as Douglas Fir is now making his rounds once again throughout the Marketplace district of Disney Springs!

What’s Happening:

As part of the fun of the Flavors of Florida festivities at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, guests can once again meet a favorite character rolling around the Marketplace area as Douglas Fir returns!

Douglas Fir, formerly interactive Christmas Tree, now sans ornaments with citrus in bloom instead, will be rolling around Disney Springs in the early afternoon before a new activation celebrating Disney Jr.’s Ariel comes out to roam the area in the early evening.

Douglas Fir can be seen roaming around the Marketplace district of Disney Springs spreading summertime fun and cheer as he greets guests, tells jokes, and more with each appearance.

Douglas Fir is only one piece of the Flavors of Florida fun that is taking place currently at Disney Springs, where guests can enjoy a slice of summer flavors with a selection of perfectly paired Florida-inspired dishes, cocktails, brews and more at Disney Springs.

Guests visiting Disney Springs can also stop by the Welcome Center in Town Centre to pick up a Flavors of Florida event guide which showcases all the specialty menu items, and includes a free seek & find throughout Disney Springs for a special reward!

Flavors of Florida is taking place at Disney Springs through August 11th, though it is unclear how long Douglas Fir will be roaming around the area. However, we anticipate we’ll see this fun piece of entertainment again this holiday season too.

