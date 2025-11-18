Photos: "Toy Story" 30th Anniversary Spotlighted at Pixar Place's The Art of Pixar Gallery

Original concept art can be seen, along with a new chocolate showpiece.

At Disneyland Resort's Pixar Place Hotel, The Art of Pixar Gallery is now devoted to Toy Story, with original concept art and maquettes on display to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary.

Before you go upstairs to The Art of Pixar Gallery on the second floor, visitors to the hotel can first check out a new chocolate showpiece made in honor of Toy Story's 30th anniversary. The showpiece incorporates approximately 70 pound of premium chocolate manufactured in Tain-l'Hermitage, France.

Upstairs in the Art of Pixar Gallery, a large number of concept art drawings can be seen for the development of Toy Story.

On the physical maquette side, this Woody cast urethane resin from oil based clay was made by the late Bud Luckey.

Also made by Bud Luckey, this early take on Buzz Lightyear is a glass and cast urethane resin.

Along with the concept art are some fun behind the scenes images like this, showing how they used real life reference photos in the Toy Story production offices to see how the army men would move with their feet connected to their stands.

There's even a look at how the Toy Story logo was developed.

Some art from Toy Story sequels is included as well.