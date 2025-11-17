New Walt Disney Imagineering Video Explains Why Roller Coasters Feel Faster in the Dark

It turns out there are a lot of tricks that can be used to fool your senses.

Whether at Disney Parks or elsewhere, if you've ever wondered why it is a roller coaster feels like it's going faster if it's in the dark, Walt Disney Imagineering has the answer for you.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has released a new installment of the recently re-launched "Imagineer That!", this time focused on answering the fan question "Why do roller coasters feel faster in the dark?"

In the video, good ol' Tom Morrow 2.0 speaks to Imagineers Ugo and Daniel about this topic, which leads them to explain how changing many aspects of your environment can alter your perception of how quickly you're moving.

Rides like TRON Lightcycle Run, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and, of course, Space Mountain are used to illustrate how the lighting, your placement towards the ground, and other elements go into the design process, because they can affect how you perceive the ride and its speed.