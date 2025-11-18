Photos: Disneyland 70th Anniversary Holiday-Themed Collectible Medallions Now Available

Mickey, Minnie, Winnie the Pooh and Stitch are featured on the new set.

Disneyland has released a new set of collectible medallions that are both themed to the park's 70th anniversary and feature holiday imagery.

The medallions can be found in the machine at Candy Palace on Main Street USA, which earlier this year featured a different set of Disneyland 70th anniversary medallions.

That previous set included Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, and Goofy. The new set keeps Mickey and Minnie, but they're now joined by Winnie the Pooh, and Stitch, all wearing Santa Claus-inspired holiday outfits.

The medallions cost $8.00 each or you can get the set of all four for $30.00.

