Topps Releasing Disneyland 70th Anniversary Cards in March
The cards offer an impressive overview of Disneyland history.
As Disneyland's 70th Anniversary celebration continues at Disneyland Resort, you can also commemorate the big milestone with a new set of Topps cards coming out next month.
What's Happening:
- The cards are officially named the 2025 Topps Disneyland 70th Anniversary, which is a bit amusing given they're actually coming out in 2026, but then again, 2025 marked the actual 70th anniversary of Disneyland.
- The main Base Cards include themes like Then/Now, Concept Art and Timeline. And, in a somewhat surprising but very much appreciated touch, there are Snack Time cards focused on beloved Disneyland treats.
- On the rarer Chase card side of things are Attraction Autographs cards, from talent who voice iconic Disneyland characters or narrate memorable aspects of the park. signed by people like Tim Allen (Toy Story), Margaret Kerry (Peter Pan) and Mickey Mouse voice actor, Bret Iwan.
- Interestingly, Pirates of the Caribbean gets its own expanded spotlight in a manner no other attraction does amongst the series with A Pirate's Life Chrome cards, boasting a Chrome finish and featuring both favorite characters from the attraction and others immortalized in the ride’s entrance murals.
- The From Silver Screen to Main Street cards focus on Disneyland's parades.
- There are also Foil parallels cards, numbered from /199 down to 1/1.
- And lastly the Posters cards, featuring the iconic imagery used to promote Disneyland attractions through the decades.
- Overall, it looks to be a very fun set of cards, encompassing an impressive amount of Disneyland history from the very beginning up through the present.
- The 2025 Topps Disneyland 70th Anniversary will be available as of March 13th.
