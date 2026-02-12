Office Building Getting Demolished to Make Way for New Disneyland Resort Parking Structure
The office building is located within the Manchester cast member parking lot.
Work is expected to begin soon on a new parking structure for the Disneyland Resort, with a permit filed to demolish an existing office building.
What's Happening:
- As reported by The Orange County Register, Disneyland has filed a building permit with the city of Anaheim to demolish an office building to make way for construction of a 3.2 million-square-foot, 8-level parking structure.
- This building, known as Team Disney Anaheim East, is located within the Manchester cast member parking lot – which is where the new Eastern Gateway parking structure project will be located.
- This is not the main Team Disney Anaheim building, but rather a satellite office for the main building just north of Mickey's Toontown.
- The planned massive overhaul of the Eastern Gateway will see construction of a new pedestrian bridge, marquee, and parking structure.
- The new structure is expected to accommodate 6,000 vehicles and also feature a ride share area.
- This project is part of the DisneylandForward project, that will see the Disneyland Resort expand beyond its current boundaries in the years to come.
- The relocation of transportation facilities from the east side of the main property to this new location will allow for new attractions, such as the planned Avatar Land, to be built.
- Work is scheduled to begin this fall on the multi-year construction project.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland has revealed that Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is now officially running in rotation with Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
- Another attraction is returning to this week, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, following a brief refurbishment.
- You continue to celebrate Disneyland's 70th anniversary with a new set of Topps cards coming out next month.
- Cast Members recently had the opportunity to sign a steel beam that will become part of the new Avengers Campus expansion.
