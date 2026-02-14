The Real Horses of Orange County: Extra Magic Featured in This Year's "Hurry Home" Lunar New Year World of Color Pre-Show
A little bit of extra magic went into the creation of this year's Hurry Home production ahead of World of Color Happiness! at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Currently, guests visiting Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort can partake in some special Lunar New Year festivities that happen annually at the sister park of Walt Disney’s original Disneyland.
- As part of the fun each year, those visiting the park during the celebration can enjoy a special pre-show to the nightly spectacular, World of Color.
- The special pre-show, dubbed “Hurry Home,” follows a little lantern as it rushes home to reunite with loved ones for Lunar New Year, complete with breathtaking visuals, stunning water effects, paper-cut animation of Mulan and Mushu, and a score by Academy Award-winning composer, Tan Dun.
- This year, however, a bit of new magic has been injected into the experience.
- As Walt Disney Imagineering has shared, some of the Disneyland Resort horses have got into the fun of the preshow and the Year of the Horse as a way of continuing the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland. After all, horses have been at the park since opening day back in 1955.
- Using experimental techniques, one of the resort’s horses, Rogue, was recorded and tracked with impeding his natural movements, with his actions then translated digitally into the computer with artists and the digital effects teams bringing Rogue to life as part of action on the mist screens during Hurry Home.
- Check it all out below.
- During the Lunar New Year celebration, Hurry Home plays in front of World of Color Happiness! - the special iteration of World of Color that debuted as part of the Disneyland 70th anniversary celebration.
- While much of Hurry Home has remained the same as previous years, its the preshow’s finale where you can see the new horse animation that has been revealed to be Rogue, a horse from the Circle D Ranch that appears at Disneyland.
- Hurry Home is expected to wrap up for the year along with the rest of the Lunar New Year festivities at Disney California Adventure after its last performance on February 22, 2026.
- Until then, guests visiting the park can still enjoy the Year of the Horse with vibrant festivities and joyous tributes to Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese cultures.
- For more information, be sure to check out our Lunar New Year landing. To visit the Disneyland Resort for yourself during this or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
- Check out this year’s version of Hurry Home in our video below.
