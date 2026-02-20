You Just Hit A Stretch of Slow Water: Construction Walls Up Around Grizzly River Run for Refurbishment

Your white water adventure will continue momentarily! Concept art of Grizzly Peak decorates walls as the Disney California Adventure attraction undergoes maintenance.

The roar of rushing rapids has gone quiet, at least for now, as construction walls rise around one of Disney California Adventure’s wildest and wettest attractions.

Grizzly River Run is currently closed for its annual refurbishment at Disney California Adventure Park, with construction walls now fully surrounding the attraction. While routine maintenance is expected for the popular whitewater raft ride, there is currently no reopening date announced.

For now, guests strolling through the Grizzly Peak area will find the entrance blocked off by themed construction walls as crews work behind the scenes. Rather than plain barriers, the walls feature detailed concept artwork celebrating the rugged beauty of Grizzly Peak.

On the attraction entrance side, guests are met with “Down for park beautification. Please enjoy oter attractions” signs.

Along the waterfall side visible from the nearby parade route, additional artwork showcases sweeping imagery of Grizzly Peak mountain, offering a scenic visual in place of the temporarily silent rapids. Guests can view stylized renderings of the mountainous landscape that inspired the area.

Each year, Grizzly River Run undergoes seasonal refurbishment to maintain the ride’s complex water systems, rockwork, and safety features. Given the attraction’s high-volume water elements, from roaring rapids, gushing geysers, and cascading waterfalls, regular upkeep is essential to ensure both performance and guest safety.

As Southern California begins warming up ahead of the busy spring and summer seasons, many guests will be eagerly awaiting the return of the park’s signature water ride, especially those looking to cool off with a guaranteed splash (or soak). Until then, Grizzly Peak’s iconic mountain stands tall above construction walls, promising the rapids of Grizzly River Run will roar again in due time.

