No More Restrictions: Disneyland Resort Guests Will Be Able to Park Hop at Any Time Beginning Later This Year
The COVID era restriction will soon finally be done away with.
Later this year, Disneyland Resort guests will once again be able to park hop at anytime for the first time since 2020.
What's Happening:
- Prior to the COVID-19 closure of 2020 and 2021, Disneyland Resort guests had no restrictions on park hopping – only if one park reached capacity.
- When Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopened in 2021, it came with a guideline that you couldn't park hop until 1:00 p.m.
- In early 2023, that time was moved forward to 11:00 a.m., where it has remained since.
- Now, Disneyland has revealed that the restriction on park hopping will be removed entirely later this year. No specific timeframe has been given at this time.
- Walt Disney World did away with the restrictions on park hopping in early 2024, allowing guests to move from one park to another at any time.
- While this restriction is being lifted, Disney has reiterated that reservations will continue to be necessary at the Disneyland Resort for the foreseeable future.
