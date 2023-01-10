Disneyland Resort Announces Earlier Park Hopping Time, Free On-Ride Photopass Downloads

Disneyland Resort has announced a number of changes to park hopping and photopass as the California parks get ready to kick off 100 Years of Wonder.

In an email from Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, major news was revealed regarding different changes to some of the operations at the Disney Parks.

One thing that is sure to catch the eye of many Disneyland Resort guests is a change to the time in which guests can hop between the parks, with a park hopper or Magic Key ticket.

Formerly, the ability to hop between the parks has been restricted at the Disneyland Resort as a result of changes resulting from the park reservation system put in place after the park reopening after the COVID-19 closure. When Park Hopping was reimplemented, it was set at 1:00 PM.

D’Amaro, while celebrating new things coming to the Disneyland Resort and Disney Parks in the coming months, revealed that the new park hopping time at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

This new park hopping time will take effect starting on February 4th, 2023.

Along with the new park hopping time, it was also announced that as a “thank-you” to Disneyland Resort guests, Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads captured on any Disney PhotoPass available attraction during a park visit will be complimentary for all ticketed park guests on the Disneyland app, also starting February 4, throughout the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort.

