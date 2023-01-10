EPCOT Forever Returning on April 3, Harmonious Barges to See Phased Removal

With a new EPCOT fireworks show on the way and Harmonious set to close, the Disney Parks Blog has announced that EPCOT Forever will return in the interim. Plus, Disney has confirmed the fireworks platforms installed for Harmonious will have a phased removal.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT Forever will once again be performing at its namesake park on April 3rd.

In turn, Harmonious will see its last performance on April 2nd.

The limited-time show will run until the debut of a new show later this year.

Before that show arrives, the World Showcase Lagoon will be prepped, including a phased removal of fireworks platforms (AKA “the barges”) that were installed for Harmonious.

Fans may remember that EPCOT Forever previously performed at the park in between the final IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth and Harmonious.

