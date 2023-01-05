Walt Disney World Offering Up to $750 Dining Card for Select Hotel Stays This Summer

While the Disney Dining Plan is yet to return to Walt Disney World, Disney is instead offering guests a Dining Card for up to $750 for select hotel stays this summer.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World guests will be able to “ Stay, Play and Enjoy a Disney Dining Promo Card

With purchase of a non-discounted five-night, four-day room and ticket package from the Walt Disney Travel Company at select Walt Disney World hotels, guests can get up to a $750 Disney Dining Promo Card.

Guests can use that card to purchase food and beverage items at participating locations throughout Walt Disney World.

Booking for this offer will begin today, January 5th, and is available for arrivals from June 25th to September 14th, 2023.

For arrivals from July 1st–10th and August 1st–September 14th, the value per night for each category of hotel is: Value Resort: $50 per room, per night Moderate Resort & Cabins: $100 per room, per night Deluxe Resort & Deluxe Villa Resort: $150 per room, per night

Arrivals from June 25th–30th and July 11th–31st are as follows: Value Resort: $35 per room, per night Moderate Resort & Cabins: $75 per room, per night Deluxe Resort & Deluxe Villa Resort: $125 per room, per night

Guests will receive their Dining Card via email upon completing check-in.

For more information and to book, we recommend contacting our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

Dining Card Participating Location Exclusions:

Most Walt Disney World dining locations

However, some exceptions include: Merchandise locations and candy kitchens Dining locations at Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel and Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel Dining locations at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Dining locations at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Dining locations at Walt Disney World Official Hotels at Bonnet Creek Dining locations at Walt Disney World Gateway Hotels

