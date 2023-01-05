Walt Disney World Offering Up to $750 Dining Card for Select Hotel Stays This Summer

While the Disney Dining Plan is yet to return to Walt Disney World, Disney is instead offering guests a Dining Card for up to $750 for select hotel stays this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World guests will be able to “Stay, Play and Enjoy a Disney Dining Promo Card” this summer.
- With purchase of a non-discounted five-night, four-day room and ticket package from the Walt Disney Travel Company at select Walt Disney World hotels, guests can get up to a $750 Disney Dining Promo Card.
- Guests can use that card to purchase food and beverage items at participating locations throughout Walt Disney World.
- Booking for this offer will begin today, January 5th, and is available for arrivals from June 25th to September 14th, 2023.
- For arrivals from July 1st–10th and August 1st–September 14th, the value per night for each category of hotel is:
- Value Resort: $50 per room, per night
- Moderate Resort & Cabins: $100 per room, per night
- Deluxe Resort & Deluxe Villa Resort: $150 per room, per night
- Arrivals from June 25th–30th and July 11th–31st are as follows:
- Value Resort: $35 per room, per night
- Moderate Resort & Cabins: $75 per room, per night
- Deluxe Resort & Deluxe Villa Resort: $125 per room, per night
- Guests will receive their Dining Card via email upon completing check-in.
- For more information and to book, we recommend contacting our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Dining Card Participating Location Exclusions:
- Most Walt Disney World dining locations will accept these promo dining cards.
- However, some exceptions include:
- Merchandise locations and candy kitchens
- Dining locations at Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel and Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel
- Dining locations at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
- Dining locations at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels
- Dining locations at Walt Disney World Official Hotels at Bonnet Creek
- Dining locations at Walt Disney World Gateway Hotels
