Happily Ever After Returning to Magic Kingdom April 3

A fan-favorite fireworks show is making its way back to the Magic Kingdom. Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that Happily Ever After would return on April 3rd.

What’s Happening:

After originally closing in 2021 to make way for the new 50th anniversary show Disney Enchantment

An updated version of the show will begin performances on April 3rd.

In turn, Disney Enchantment will end its current run on April 2nd.

When Happily Ever After does return, it will feature all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A.

While news of the show’s revival was first announced at last year’s D23 Expo

Incidentally, Happy Ever After isn’t the only Walt Disney World Harmonious

