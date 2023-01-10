Happily Ever After Returning to Magic Kingdom April 3

A fan-favorite fireworks show is making its way back to the Magic Kingdom. Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that Happily Ever After would return on April 3rd.
What’s Happening:
- After originally closing in 2021 to make way for the new 50th anniversary show Disney Enchantment, Happily Ever After is coming back this spring.
- An updated version of the show will begin performances on April 3rd.
- In turn, Disney Enchantment will end its current run on April 2nd.
- When Happily Ever After does return, it will feature all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A.
- While news of the show’s revival was first announced at last year’s D23 Expo, the wording released at the time left ambiguity as to whether just the theme or the show itself would be coming back — but now we know it’s the latter.
- Incidentally, Happy Ever After isn’t the only Walt Disney World nighttime spectacular making a return on April 3rd as Disney has also revealed that EPCOT Forever will return on that day, filling the gap between the closing of Harmonious and the debut of a new show later this year.
