Disney Teases Potential Opening Date for TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom

The official Disney Parks Twitter shared a cryptic tweet today, hinting at a possible opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom.

The Disney Parks Twitter shared an image that looks like the end screen of a 1980s arcade game, such as TRON.

Each line references some sort of date in relation to the TRON films or TRON Lightcycle /Run.

Here's what we have deciphered so far: 1 – World record high score for TRON was set in July 2011 ( 14,007,645 points ) 2 – Possible Opening Date for TRON Lightcycle / Run (3/21/2023 – alternatively, 4/21/2023 as 1+3=4) 3 – TRON Legacy Release Date (12/17/2010) 4 – TRON Star Jeff Bridges' Birthday (12/4/1979) 5 – Magic Kingdom Opening Date (10/1/1971) 6 – Disneyland (7/17/1955) 7 – KF=Kevin Flynn / Original TRON Release Date (7/9/1982) 8 – Unknown 9 – Shanghai Disneyland Opening Date (6/16/2016) 10 – Possible Cast Previews/Experience (4/4-4/8/2023)



From this, we can theorize that TRON Lightcycle / Run may open on March 21st, 2023 or April 21st, 2023 at Walt Disney World

Of course, this is all speculation and nothing has been released by Disney, aside from this teaser.

An official announcement seems likely to follow as the long-delayed ride’s “Spring 2023″ opening timeframe approaches.

When the attraction opens, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?