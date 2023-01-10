TRON Lightcycle / Run Set to Officially Open April 4 at Magic Kingdom

The wait is almost over! We finally know that TRON Lightcycle / Run, the new attraction coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, will open on April 4th.

After teasing the opening date last night with a cryptic tweet

All we knew previously was that the attraction was set to open in the spring. Now, we know we don’t have too much longer to wait before we can head into the grid.

Today, the Disney Parks Blog officially announced that the ride would make its domestic debut on April 4th

Before the attraction officially opens, cast members will be the first to enter the Grid during special previews being held in the coming weeks.

Additionally, preview opportunities for Annual Passholders and eligible Disney Vacation Club Members will be held as well, with more information to come in the weeks ahead.

When the attraction opens, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?

For a look at the progress on the upcoming attraction, check out our most recent construction update

More Walt Disney World news:

Today, Walt Disney World also announced returning dates for Happily Ever After EPCOT Forever.

With the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returning on January 13th, Disney has released a Foodie Guide to the event

While there’s no update on whether or not the Disney Dining Plan will be returning, Walt Disney World did recently announce a new offer