Photos: Work Continues on TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

We are getting closer and closer to the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and we stopped by today to check on the progress. Take a look at our photos from today’s visit.

What’s Happening:

One of the most anticipated attractions in recent Disney Parks history, Magic Kingdom’s TRON Lightcycle / Run, is nearly complete.

We were at the park recently and took some pictures of most of the structure that is all but officially finished, as well as the surrounding area which is receiving some final touches.

At the recent D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, it was revealed that TRON Lightcycle / Run would finally open the portal to The Grid at Walt Disney World in the Spring of 2023.

In fact, the opening is so close, that Disney Parks recently shared a video

For a while now, trains of lightcycle vehicles have been spotted racing along the track in various phases of testing and this day was no different, as you can tell in the photos.

You can also spot the tracks for the Walt Disney World Railroad

When the attraction opens,guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?