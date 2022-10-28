Cast Member Opening Team Selected For TRON Lightcycle / Run At Magic Kingdom

Select Cast Members across the Walt Disney World Resort are finding out that they will soon be entering the Game Grid of TRON, as they are selected to be a part of the opening team of TRON Lightcycle / Run, opening next Spring at Magic Kingdom.

A new post from the Walt Disney World Ambassador Team showcases a number of cast members throughout the Walt Disney World Resort being selected to be part of the opening team of the long-awaited and highly anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run, opening at Magic Kingdom next Spring.

The video, posted earlier today, is captioned “/Attention Users: We bring some exciting news from The Grid … Team Blue has welcomed its newest recruits! We can’t wait to open TRON Lightcycle / Run with you in spring 2023.“

The opening date for the new attraction was expected to be revealed earlier this year at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, and while no specific date was announced, we did get

Testing has also been taking place recently on the attraction, with guests being able to spot trains running on the track fairly regularly during park operating hours. The assignment of an opening team of Cast Members helps signal that the opening is coming sooner rather than later, much to the delight of fans everywhere who have watched this attraction take shape since it was announced back at the D23 Expo in 2017.

The story in the attraction picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, which originally premiered in 2010. The main character of that film, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland

As guests enter the attraction's queue, they'll feel as if they've been digitized and entered the Grid for a special Lightcycle race, joining Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. As the vehicles swoop and swerve around the course, the goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory.

In the video posted by the Ambassador team, fans of the many attractions of Walt Disney World will note that many of the cast featured come from Roller Coasters, E-Ticket attractions, or even in the case of one Cast Member from Tomorrowland Speedway

TRON Lightcycle / Run is opening this spring at Magic Kingdom.