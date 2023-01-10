Walt Disney World Will Soon Allow Annual Passholders Park Access Without Reservation Most Afternoons

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders who have felt hindered by the resort’s theme park reservation system will soon see some relief. In the coming months, the parks will allow Passholders to visit on most afternoons without the need to make a reservation.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro sent out an email to everyone on the team that celebrated all the new experiences, attractions, and offerings coming to the Disney Parks in the near future.

According to D’Amaro, beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2:00 PM without needing a park reservation, with the exception of Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom.

Annual Passholder Blockout Dates will also continue to apply.

Park Reservations were added to the admission process when the parks reopened their gates after the closure caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic in July of 2020. While other parks introduced similar policies and procedures, Disney Parks have held onto the reservation system, saying that it “is here to stay,” despite mixed reactions from guests, passholders, and Cast Members.

The announcement only specifies that this will be taking place at Walt Disney World. No news regarding Disneyland Resort Magic Key reservation procedures was revealed at this time.

