"Laughing Place On Location" Heralds the Arrival of Disney Adventure World to Disneyland Paris

Join us from Disneyland Paris for the Grand Opening of Disney Adventure World – the new name for the resort's second gate!

Disneyland Paris has just completed the transformation of their second gate into Disney Adventure World – and we were there to cover the grand opening for this week's episode of Laughing Place On Location.

What’s Happening:

  • In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
  • This week, host Benji Breitbart takes you through the grand opening festivities, including a panel discussion with the park's creative leaders, the official dedication ceremony, the debut of World of Frozen, the all-new Runa interactive companion experience, live entertainment along Adventure Way, and the nighttime spectacular Disney Cascade of Lights.
  • Featuring remarks from:
    • Josh D'Amaro, CEO, Disney Experiences
    • Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris
    • Thomas Mazloum, Chairman of Disney Experiences
    • Michel den Dulk, VP & Portfolio Executive Creative Director
    • Dana Harrel, VP, Disney Live Entertainment
    • Jean-David Marque, VP, Merchandise Product & Operations
  • Don't miss Benji's full walkthrough of Adventure Way, World of Frozen, and the park's sweeping new sightlines, plus a live performance of Tangled, a special Frozen set featuring a Make-A-Wish kid, and Spider-Man's reveal of the new Disney Adventure World logo on the iconic water tower.

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