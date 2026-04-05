"Laughing Place On Location" Heralds the Arrival of Disney Adventure World to Disneyland Paris
Join us from Disneyland Paris for the Grand Opening of Disney Adventure World – the new name for the resort's second gate!
Disneyland Paris has just completed the transformation of their second gate into Disney Adventure World – and we were there to cover the grand opening for this week's episode of Laughing Place On Location.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, host Benji Breitbart takes you through the grand opening festivities, including a panel discussion with the park's creative leaders, the official dedication ceremony, the debut of World of Frozen, the all-new Runa interactive companion experience, live entertainment along Adventure Way, and the nighttime spectacular Disney Cascade of Lights.
- Featuring remarks from:
- Josh D'Amaro, CEO, Disney Experiences
- Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris
- Thomas Mazloum, Chairman of Disney Experiences
- Michel den Dulk, VP & Portfolio Executive Creative Director
- Dana Harrel, VP, Disney Live Entertainment
- Jean-David Marque, VP, Merchandise Product & Operations
- Don't miss Benji's full walkthrough of Adventure Way, World of Frozen, and the park's sweeping new sightlines, plus a live performance of Tangled, a special Frozen set featuring a Make-A-Wish kid, and Spider-Man's reveal of the new Disney Adventure World logo on the iconic water tower.
- For much more from Disney Adventure World, be sure to peruse our Disney Adventure World tag for all of our coverage.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Cinemacon
- Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite
- Tokyo DisneySea’s 25th Anniversary
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