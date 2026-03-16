Set Sail for Singapore Aboard the Disney Adventure in This Week's "Laughing Place On Location"
Jeremiah explores the latest and (maybe) greatest Disney Cruise Line ship.
This week's episode of Laughing Place On Location takes us to one of our most distant ports of call yet – to Singapore and the all-new Disney Adventure!
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, our globe-setter Jeremiah Good flew all the way out to Singapore to experience the Maiden Voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line's latest ship, the Disney Adventure.
- Jeremiah gives special highlight to some of the unique entertainment offerings aboard the ship – from an exercise Expo with Baymax, to a superhero extravaganza with the Avengers, and even a show featuring Duffy and Friends.
- We also explore the highly detailed San Fransokyo Street area and everything else the largest Disney Cruise Line ship has to offer.
- For much more from the Disney Adventure, be sure to peruse our Disney Adventure tag for all of our coverage.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com