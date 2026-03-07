Videos: The Eclectic Entertainment Offerings of the Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship has some of the most unique entertainment offerings in the entire fleet.

Our sneak peek at Disney Cruise Line's latest ship, the Disney Adventure, continues with a look at some of the unique entertainment you can find onboard.

The Disney Adventure hosts numerous shows featuring all sorts of Disney characters, from an exercise Expo with Baymax, to a superhero extravaganza with the Avengers, and even a show featuring Duffy and Friends – there's something for every kind of Disney fan. We'll continue to add our photos and videos of each show aboard the Disney Adventure as our coverage continues.

Avengers Assemble!

Gear up for an epic battle of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains! This action-packed theatrical spectacular takes place on the Garden Stage at Disney Imagination Garden—and features jaw-dropping stunts and incredible special effects that will keep you on your toes! Witness the unbelievable powers of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Black Panther and other fan favorites from the Marvel Universe. You might even get a hilarious appearance by the charismatic “Merc with a Mouth” — Deadpool!

Duffy and The Friend Ship

Embark on a heartwarming journey with Duffy and his friends ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, 'Olu Mel, and LinaBell in Duffy and The Friend Ship, a joyous musical show performed on the open-air Garden Stage at Disney Imagination Garden. Through captivating songs and stunning visuals, this whimsical story comes to life as Duffy uncovers what the ocean truly means to him, while you discover the incredible joy of friendship.

Moana: Call of the Sea

The Disney Adventure's Moana-themed show takes place in a unique setting – one of the ship's pools. Join Moana in an unforgettable musical adventure that brings the spirit of bravery, self-discovery and friendship to life. This inspiring live show at Wayfinder Bay is set against the stunning open sky and sea—and features memorable music, spirited dance and delightful puppetry.

The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky

As night falls, let your heart soar as dazzling bursts of fireworks dance across the night sky, celebrating the wonder, friendship and iconic songs from The Lion King. It’s a spirited tribute to the circle of life—full of brilliant color and enchantment.

Be sure to check out our massive photo tour of all of the different districts and venues you can find onboard the all-new Disney Adventure! Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for contniying coverage of the new ship as its Maiden Voyage sets sail.