Photos: New Our Universe Disneyland Collection Arrives with Tees, Jackets, and More

Fashion-forward Disneyland apparel and accessories bring elevated park style to the latest Our Universe drop.

A brand-new Our Universe collection has arrived at Disneyland Resort, bringing fresh, fashion-forward designs inspired by Disneyland. The drop includes tees, sweaters, jackets, baseball caps, and bag charms, blending park nostalgia with modern streetwear vibes.

Known for turning fandom into wearable fashion, Our Universe leans into bold graphics, subtle nods, and trend-driven silhouettes. This latest Disneyland collection continues that approach, offering pieces that feel equally at home on Main Street, U.S.A. or out in everyday life.

Disneyland 1955 Cropped Tee for Women - $39.99

Disneyland Cardigan - $79.99

Disneyland Collared Shirt - $69.99

Disneyland Jacket - $79.99

Disneyland Faux Leather Brimmed Baseball Cap - $32.99

Disneyland Pullover Sweater - $74.99

Disneyland Tote Bag - $39.99

Disneyland Tee Shirt

Disneyland Keychain/Bag Charm

The new Our Universe Disneyland collection is now available at select retail locations throughout Disneyland Resort, while supplies last. As with many limited apparel drops, popular sizes and styles may move quickly. Whether you're refreshing your park wardrobe or searching for a subtle way to represent your favorite destination, this collection proves that Disneyland style is always in season.

