Photos: Porto’s Construction Update, New Walls and Tram Changes in Downtown Disney

Pathway in front of Porto’s closes as tram loading operations shift near World of Disney.

Construction walls are on the move in Downtown Disney, and they’re reshaping how guests navigate the district near Porto’s.

Work continues on the highly anticipated Porto’s Bakery location at the Downtown Disney District, with new construction walls now up around the building and a key pedestrian pathway temporarily closed. The latest update brings noticeable changes to both foot traffic flow and tram loading operations near World of Disney.

Additional construction walls now fully surround the future Porto’s site, pointing to ongoing progress at the popular bakery’s upcoming Downtown Disney home. As part of the work zone expansion, the pathway directly in front of the building has been closed to guests.

To accommodate the closure, the tram loading area closest to World of Disney is now being used exclusively as a pedestrian walkway. Instead of serving arriving and departing trams, the space has been repurposed to help redirect guest traffic safely through the district.

Clear signage is in place to guide visitors toward this temporary walkway, ensuring smooth access to the rest of Downtown Disney’s shops and dining locations.

With the former tram loading zone near World of Disney converted to a walkway, only one tram loading area remains in operation, the zone on the opposite side. Guests arriving or departing via tram should plan accordingly and follow posted directional signage. Cast Members are also on hand to assist with traffic flow and help minimize congestion during peak times. While the adjustments may add a few extra steps for some visitors, the changes are part of the larger effort to bring Porto’s to life in the district.

Porto’s Bakery is known for its Cuban pastries, savory bites, and devoted fan following. Its arrival at Downtown Disney has generated significant excitement, making the construction progress a closely watched development among locals and Disney fans alike.

Though walls currently block the view of construction inside, the steady expansion of the work area suggests that visible progress is underway. For now, guests visiting Downtown Disney should expect modified pathways and tram procedures, all in preparation for one of the district’s most anticipated new additions.



