Grow Your Plush Collection with the Super Cute, "Zootopia" Urupocha-Chan from Disney Store Japan

Six fun friends are here to bring some color and character to your lineup of plush pals.

One of our favorite arrivals from Disney Store Japan is the assortment of Urupocha-Chan plush. The micro plush character may be small in size, but they are big on cuteness. Today, fans can grow their collection with new plush, themed to Disney’s Zootopia.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s been 10 years since the debut of Zootopia where audiences met a rabbit called Judy Hopps, a fox named Nick Wilde, and a whole world of other animals living in the bustling metropolis.

Disney Store is celebrating the milestone anniversary with merchandise inspired by the animated film, including micro plush from Disney Store Japan.

The popular Urupocha-Chan collection has just added a handful of fun characters from Zootopia, such as: Judy Hopps Nick Wilde Clawhauser Gazelle Finick Lemming

Each plush measures 4-inches to 5-inches tall, has a round body, soft fur, and black button eyes. They come dressed in their signature look, but the clothing is not removable.

The Zootopia Urupocha-Chan Collection is available now at Disney Store, and each plush sells for $16.99.

Judy Hopps Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Nick Wilde Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Finnick Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Clawhauser Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Gazelle Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan – Zootopia | Disney Store

Lemming Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Rainwear. Select Styles. Prices as Marked

Save $5 each When You Buy 2 MagicBands with Code: MAGIC | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



