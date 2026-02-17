Tokyo Disney Resort to Release New Button & Pin Badge Collection Book

Keep your pins safe and scuff-free with this new pin book from Tokyo Disney Resort!

For Disney pin traders, the magic isn’t just in the parks, it’s in the collection at home. And now, Tokyo Disney Resort is unveiling a stylish new way to keep those treasures safe.

What’s Happening:

Arriving February 19, 2026, a brand-new Button & Pin Badge Collection Book is set to debut at Tokyo Disney Resort, offering fans a charming and practical storage solution for both enamel pins and buttons. With elegant detailing and park-inspired design touches, this new release is perfect for budding collectors and seasoned traders.

While Tokyo Disney Resort doesn’t participate in pin trading, this book is perfect for commemorating seasonal events, character meet-and-greets, or limited-time celebrations, this book offers a polished way to archive the memories.

Priced at ¥3,800, the Tokyo Disney Pin Book blends functionality with signature Disney flair.

The exterior features a sleek white faux leather cover accented by metallic gold lettering on both the front and spine that reads: “Button & Pin Badge Collection Book.”

To keep collections secure, the book includes a zip-around closure on three sides, ensuring pins and buttons stay safely in place whether displayed at home or carried around the parks.

Inside, the book continues to delight. The lining and interior pages are patterned with colorful Tokyo Disney Resort icons and beloved characters, giving collectors a vibrant backdrop for their growing collections.

Pins can be attached to mesh sheets layered over fabric pages, allowing for easy organization and display without damaging the book’s decorative interior. The thoughtful layout makes it simple to rearrange, showcase, and protect both enamel pins and button badges.

Tokyo Disney Resort is known for its unique and often exclusive pin designs. This new collection book arrives as an ideal companion for guests looking to organize their latest finds or start a brand-new trading journey.

With its premium finish, practical structure, and unmistakable Disney detailing, it’s poised to become a staple accessory for collectors visiting the resort this year.

The Tokyo Disney Pin Book goes on sale beginning February 19, 2026, while supplies last.

