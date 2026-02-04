Duffy & Friends 20th: Tokyo Disney Resort Debuts Duffy-Themed Monorail
The train has been dubbed the Duffy & Friends Colorful Happiness Liner.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Duffy & Friends, Tokyo Disney Resort has brought back its highly decorated monorail train featuring details inspired by the characters.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo DisneySea is gearing up to celebrate 25 years of magic at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- Five years into its creation, Tokyo Disney debuted an adorable new character that would soon take the world by storm.
- While a bear with the same design as Duffy debuted at Walt Disney World in 2002, Duffy wouldn’t officially come to be until 2005.
- Disney Imagineering took the design and crafted an adorable tale to fit Duffy perfectly into the American Waterfront area of the Tokyo DisneySea.
- As the story goes, Mickey Mouse, a sailor based in Cape Cod, was preparing to leave on a long sea voyage.
- To keep Mickey company during his travels, Minnie Mouse created a bear named Duffy.
- Minnie hand-sewed the bear and presented it to Mickey as a heartfelt gift.
- She gave Duffy to Mickey in a duffel bag, inspiring Mickey to name the bear “Duffy.”
- Duffy was sold exclusively at Aunt Peg’s Village Store at Tokyo DisneySea until 2008, and since then, Imagineers have added a whole crew of characters fans around the world now love.
- In celebration of Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, LinaBell, and OluMel, Tokyo Disney has once again decked out one of their monorail trains with tons of decorations.
- Dubbed the Duffy & Friends Colorful Happiness Liner, fans will find details of these characters all through the monorail.
- This includes plush covers on the Mickey-shaped hand rings, stickers and decals, special chair covers, and a ton of nods to every single one of the characters.
- Tokyo Disney Resort recently shared a look at the inside of the monorail, which is now running on the Tokyo Disney Resort line.
- Check it out below!
Sparkling Jubilee:
- Starting this April, guests visiting Tokyo DisneySea will be able to jump into the 25th Anniversary Sparkling Jubilee celebration.
- The exciting event is set to bring a ton of limited time festivities, including entertainment and meet and greets, that fans will be able to enjoy while celebrating the fan-favorite Disney Park.
