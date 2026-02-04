Duffy & Friends 20th: Tokyo Disney Resort Debuts Duffy-Themed Monorail

The train has been dubbed the Duffy & Friends Colorful Happiness Liner.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Duffy & Friends, Tokyo Disney Resort has brought back its highly decorated monorail train featuring details inspired by the characters.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo DisneySea is gearing up to celebrate 25 years of magic at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Five years into its creation, Tokyo Disney debuted an adorable new character that would soon take the world by storm.

While a bear with the same design as Duffy debuted at Walt Disney World in 2002, Duffy wouldn’t officially come to be until 2005.

Disney Imagineering took the design and crafted an adorable tale to fit Duffy perfectly into the American Waterfront area of the Tokyo DisneySea.

As the story goes, Mickey Mouse, a sailor based in Cape Cod, was preparing to leave on a long sea voyage.

To keep Mickey company during his travels, Minnie Mouse created a bear named Duffy.

Minnie hand-sewed the bear and presented it to Mickey as a heartfelt gift.

She gave Duffy to Mickey in a duffel bag, inspiring Mickey to name the bear “Duffy.”

Duffy was sold exclusively at Aunt Peg’s Village Store at Tokyo DisneySea until 2008, and since then, Imagineers have added a whole crew of characters fans around the world now love.

In celebration of Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, LinaBell, and OluMel, Tokyo Disney has once again decked out one of their monorail trains with tons of decorations.

Dubbed the Duffy & Friends Colorful Happiness Liner, fans will find details of these characters all through the monorail.

This includes plush covers on the Mickey-shaped hand rings, stickers and decals, special chair covers, and a ton of nods to every single one of the characters.

Tokyo Disney Resort recently shared a look at the inside of the monorail, which is now running on the Tokyo Disney Resort line.

Check it out below!

Sparkling Jubilee:

Starting this April, guests visiting Tokyo DisneySea will be able to jump into the 25th Anniversary Sparkling Jubilee celebration.

The exciting event is set to bring a ton of limited time festivities, including entertainment and meet and greets, that fans will be able to enjoy while celebrating the fan-favorite Disney Park.

