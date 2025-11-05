Dazzling Party Attire: Mickey & Friends and Duffy & Friends Will Debut "Jubilee Blue" Outfits for the Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary

The new ensembles will debut in April 2026.

Often regarded as the best Disney theme park ever created, Tokyo DisneySea is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary. In celebration of the milestone, Mickey & Friends and Duffy & Friends will receive some dazzling new costumes.

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced on Instagram that several meet and greet characters will sport new looks in celebration of Tokyo DisneySea’s 25th anniversary.

As a part of the Sparkling Jubilee festivities, guests visiting the park will be able to see their favorite Mickey & Friends and Duffy & Friends characters in special “Jubilee Blue” ensembles.

In the post, you can preview Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Chip, Dale, Duffy, and Shellie Mae in their new festive outfits.

While the post reads in Japanese, the translation states:

First look at the costumes from Tokyo DisneySea's anniversary event, "Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary 'Sparkling Jubilee,'" starting April 15, 2026! ✨

The Disney Friends' costumes are all dressed in a special color, "Jubilee Blue," inspired by the park's various oceanic attractions. 🌟

Let's celebrate this special year together at Tokyo DisneySea, bathed in Jubilee Blue! 🎶

The Sparkling Jubilee Tokyo DisneySea 25th anniversary begins on April 16th, 2026.

Upcoming Tokyo Disney Fun:

While fans will still need to wait several months to experience the fun of Sparkling Jubilee, the resort has plenty of fun planned headed into the New Year.

From January 1st through 12th, Tokyo Disney will host their New Year’s Greeting event, bringing in an exciting lineup of decor, entertainment, and meet and greets.

In celebration of the Year of the Horse, Horace Horsecollar will be present for much of the festivities.

The Marvel overlay of the classic “it’s a small world” attraction will also be making a return on December 27th.

