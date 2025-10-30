University Students Can Enjoy Special Savings on Admission with New Tokyo Disney Resort Ticket Offer

The discounted tickets can be purchased next month for visits starting early next year.

At Walt Disney World, they just put college students to work for some kind of admission discount. Over at the Tokyo Disney Resort, they get their own special ticket offer for a limited time with the College Passport.

What’s Happening:

Valid for admission to Tokyo Disneyland Park or Tokyo DisneySea Park for one day, the “College Passport (Limited Period)” is available for purchase at a special price starting on January 13th through March 13th, 2026.

The ticket is available exclusively for students attending universities, graduate schools, junior colleges, and technical schools.

Cultural schools, vocational training schools, driving schools, and others are not eligible.

The passport price varies depending on the date of admission, and will range in cost from 7,000 to 9,000 yen. For comparison, a 1-day Passport (adult) prices during the same period at 8,400 to 10,900 yen.

Sales of the passport launch on November 13th, 2025 through March 13th, 2026 for use starting January 13th, 2026 through March 13th, 2026.

During that time at the park, students aged 12 and older can receive a special sticker and participate in a fun random-draw program - “Student Exclusive Spring Surprise.” With this, students can present their student ID and have the chance to win tickets to experience a shorter wait time at attractions, as well as merchandise, food, and more.

Along with the College Passport, guests will be able to purchase the “1-Day Park Hopper Passports (Limited Period)” from January 13 through March 31, 2026.

With this ticket, guests can select either Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea to start their day, and from 11:00 a.m., they can hop between the parks. This ticket is available for purchase by all guests, not just students.

Either of these ticket options is a great way to experience the newly announced fun that is taking place at the same time, including Minnie’s Funderland at Tokyo Disneyland, the new Dance The Globe! Show coming to Tokyo DisneySea, as well as the third iteration of Disney Story Beyond and the return of Tower of Terror Unlimited there as well.

