"it's a small world with Groot" Gets New Merchandise Ahead of Attraction Overlay's Return to Tokyo Disneyland

It's almost time for another voyage on the "happiest cruise that ever sailed..." with Groot from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The "it's a small world with Groot" attraction overlay is returning to Tokyo Disneyland two months from now, and with it guests can grab some fun new merchandise. See below for details.

What's happening:

The popular attraction overlay "it's a small world with Groot" is returning to Tokyo Disneyland on December 27th, and with it the theme park is debuting some new Groot-inspired merchandise.

In the images below you'll see the new "it's a small world with Groot" hand towels, pillows, cinch bags, keychains depicting Groots from around the world, plushes, headbands, and other apparel.

The merchandise will become available one day before the attraction reopens: on Friday, December 26th.

Are you curious about "it's a small world with Groot"? Check out our full ride-through video of the attraction overlay below from when we visited Tokyo Disneyland in April.

