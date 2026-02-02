Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel Debuts Limited-Time "Color of Fantasy" Rooms

The Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel has introduced a limited-time overlay to some of its hotel rooms, featuring photographs from throughout the Tokyo Disney Resort taken by Mika Ninagawa.

Our contributor Tetsuya Kawamura was on hand at the Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. From January 15 through June 30, 2026, guests can enjoy the special "Color of Fantasy" themed rooms. The highlight and big change to the rooms come in the form of new artwork above the beds, featuring photographs captured by photographer Mika Ninagawa. The style varies whether you're staying at the Wish or Discover section of the hotel. Firstly, are the Discover rooms – which feature earthly colors and flowers.

The Wish rooms are a little more pink and purple, perfect for this half of the hotel's fantasy theme.

Guests staying in these rooms will even get one of three exclusive postcards, featuring the same photographs seen in the rooms.

During a trip to the Tokyo Disney Resort last year, our own Doobie Moseley stopped by the Wish half of the hotel – which features numerous Fantasyland inspired iconography in the lobby.

Much like the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, guests waiting to check in can lounge around on these tea cup shaped sofas.

Plenty of beautiful artwork can be found here, and even some models from attractions at the resort – such as Pooh's Hunny Hunt and Blowfish Balloon Race.

Guests staying at the hotel can enjoy a breakfast buffet, which includes Mickey Mouse face pancakes!

Head to the official Tokyo Disney Resort website for more details and to book your stay today!

More Tokyo Disney Resort News:

Japan is known for the gorgeous yearly displays of cherry blossoms, and Tokyo Disney Resort has shared a map to help fans make the most of the annual bloom.

Jump into your racing car, as the wild worlds of Wreck-It Ralph that have been promised to come to Tokyo Disneyland now have a more specific opening timeframe.

Tokyo Disneyland is decked out for a returning edition of Disney Pal-Palooza – Minnie’s Funderland returns with its world of cuteness and fun!

Part of Tokyo DisneySea's 25th anniversary has debuted early, with the premiere of Dance the Globe! – a musical adventure with some of Disney’s most iconic characters.