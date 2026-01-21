Photos/Video: Tokyo Disneyland Celebrates Minnie Mouse with Disney Pal-Palooza Minnie's Funderland
Thanks to our friend Tetsuya Kawamura, we have an amazing look at Tokyo Disneyland’s newest event Disney Pal-Palooza Minnie’s Funderland!
Tokyo Disney Resort is highly praised as being one of the most detailed, immersive, and magical places on earth. Throughout the year, the two amazing theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, are transformed through festive events themed to different holidays and characters, making repeat trips a must.
Now through March 2nd, Tokyo Disneyland is decked out for a returning edition of Disney Pal-Palooza. Themed to the adorable Minnie Mouse, Minnie’s Funderland returns with its world of cuteness and fun! While many of the amazing decor and experiences are returning from the previous event, a new nighttime event called Fundernight will add even more to Minnie’s Funderland.
Our friend Tetsuya Kawamura was able to attend the media event for Minnie’s Funderland, giving us a look at this year’s amazing festivities. This includes a look at the new projection mapping on Cinderella Castle and the amazing decor around Tokyo Disneyland! Let’s take a look!
Decor and Treats
Fundernight
Thank you again to Tetsuya Kawamura for the amazing photos and video.
