Snowfall Provides Winter Magic at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort

For US Disney fans, the possibility of visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World with even a chance of snow is almost impossible. But for Tokyo Disney Resort and Disneyland Paris, guests will occasionally get to experience the magic of Disney covered in a fresh blanket of snow.

What’s Happening:

Last week, we shared some incredible images of Disney Adventure World’s World of Frozen covered in a fitting layer of snow, and now, thanks to Disney Parks Blog, we can see other gorgeous photos of Disney Parks as they experience the first snowfall of the year.

At Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort, snow is not unheard of, and is probably one of the more unique Disney Parks experiences fans hope to see for themselves one day.

In addition to World of Frozen, Disney shared gorgeous images around Disneyland Paris during the winter flurries.

Sleeping Beauty Castle, of course, looks elegant covered in the freshly fallen snow, somehow capturing an even greater elegance.

A more unique and somewhat preposterous looking view is of Frontierland. Based on the American west, which very seldom gets snow, it’s really fun seeing Big Thunder Mountain and Phantom Manor adorned with the fresh blanket.

They also shared a look at Skull Rock and the Jolly Rodger.

Over at Tokyo Disneyland, their incredibly Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast attraction’s castle facade also received a light dusting, providing a Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas makeover.

