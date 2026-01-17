Video: Dance the Globe! Premieres at Tokyo DisneySea

The show is set to run until March 31st, 2027.

Tokyo DisneySea is gearing up to celebrate 25 years of magic, and one of the event's entertainment offerings has already premiered at the park!

What’s Happening:

Starting this April, guests visiting Tokyo DisneySea will be able to jump into the 25th Anniversary Sparkling Jubilee celebration.

The exciting event is set to bring a ton of limited time festivities that fans will be able to enjoy while celebrating the fan-favorite Disney Park.

While the official celebration doesn’t kick off until April 15th, one of the events outdoor stage shows has already arrived!

Premiering on January 14th, Dance the Globe! invites park goers to Waterfront Park for a musical adventure with some of Disney’s most iconic characters.

Of course, this includes Mickey & Friends, as well as numbers inspired by The Lion King, Big Hero 6, Tangled, Encanto, and The Three Caballeros.

The high-energy performance also includes tons of dancers adorned in different costumes, one of which features the blue and silver color palette of the Sparkling Jubilee celebration.

Thanks to Disney Ume Channel (ディズニー・ウメチャンネル) on YouTube, we can now check out a full video of the performance!

Check it out below:

Character Meet and Greets:

As a part of the Sparkling Jubilee festivities, guests visiting the park will be able to see their favorite Mickey & Friends and Duffy & Friends characters in special “Jubilee Blue” ensembles.

The adorable and festive costumes are definitely going to be fan-favorite photo ops come April 15th.

Make sure you check out our preview of the new looks!

Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning



