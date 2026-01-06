Tokyo Disney Resort Welcomes Milestone Number of Guests Decades After Opening Their Gates
Tokyo Disney Resort has reach a major milestone, and it only took 42 years to get there!
What’s Happening:
- After being open for over four decades, the Tokyo Disney Resort has reached a very large milestone. Since then, millions of guests from Japan and beyond have come to the parks, including the original Tokyo Disneyland which opened in 1983, and Tokyo DisneySea which opened in 2001.
- After 42 years and 266 days since the Grand Opening of Tokyo Disneyland Park on April 15, 1983, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have celebrated the milestone visit of their 900 millionth guest on January 6, 2026.
- While that is a big event unto itself, this year also marks the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea, which is set to launch their Sparkling Jubilee event later this Spring. The celebration will feature new shows, plenty of decor, new menu items at the restaurants, and much more.
- The whole event kicks off on April 15th, 2026 and will run through March 31st, 2027. For more information, be sure to check out all the details we know of the celebration so far.
- The resort is also currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of Duffy and his friends at Tokyo DisneySea, with a special celebration that is taking place at the park through March 19th, 2026.
- Things continue to evolve throughout the resort, and more is on the way to Tokyo Disneyland. Right now, the park is gearing up to not only welcome a brand new reimagined Space Mountain, but also a new attraction inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wreck-It Ralph.
A Bit of History:
- Originally opened on April 15th, 1983, Tokyo Disneyland was the first Disney park built outside of the United States. Owned and operated by Oriental Land Company (OLC), who pays licensing fees to Disney for their characters and designs, the park was heavily inspired by the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World with some favorites from Disneyland Park in California thrown in.
- On September 4th, 2001, the resort got a second gate with the new Tokyo DisneySea theme park, which was themed to the ocean, with the lands being designated as different ports and harbors. Originally, it was designed mainly for teens and adults, but over time has garnered a larger family dynamic.
- Since it opened, Tokyo DisneySea has often been regarded as one of the best theme parks in the world, largely due to its originality, architecture, and highly immersive detail.
- Together, the Tokyo Disney Resort has been hugely successful, thanks to their extremely clean parks, attention to detail, and the embracing of Disney culture along with many seasonal events.
