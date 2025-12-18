Tokyo DisneySea Reveals More Details (and a Whole Lotta Blue!) for Upcoming 25th Anniversary Celebration
You know, blue like the SEA, get it?
Fans can get ready to celebrate a quarter of a century of Tokyo DisneySea at the Tokyo Disney Resort as the park gets ready to celebrate the Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee early next year.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo DisneySea has announced additional details for the 25th anniversary of the park, the Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee.
- The celebration will take place at the park starting on April 15th, 2026, through March 31st, 2027.
- The anniversary event will feature the signature color, Jubilee Blue, which is inspired by the beauty of the seas at Tokyo DisneySea.
- As part of the 25th anniversary fun, a theme song titled "Come Join the Jubilee" will debut and be featured in numerous entertainment offerings throughout the event. This theme song is built upon sparkle and vibrant festivity, designed to evoke both the unique elegance of Tokyo DisneySea and the lively excitement of the celebration, celebrating the many stories that have unfolded in the park's 25-year history, and hope for beautiful journeys to continue into the future.
- The anniversary festivities will also feature the new Sparkling Jubilee Celebration, which will feature Mickey Mouse and his friends as they sail into Mediterranean Harbor aboard a specially decorated barge. They are joined by more Disney friends that are waiting in the harbor, and everyone comes together to celebrate the occasion.
- Over at Waterfront Park in the American Waterfront, the stage show “Dance The Globe” will start on January 14th, 2026, ahead of the celebration, but will feature Disney friends making an appearance to the theme song of the anniversary event during the park-wide celebration starting on April 15th.
- The show will be performed 2 - 4 times daily, clocking in at 25 minutes, and will feature rhythmic dance styles evoking the African savanna, a performance reminiscent of a European festival, and cheerful numbers themed to Latin America. Guests can expect to see Rapunzel from Tangled, Hiro from Big Hero 6, and the Tokyo DisneySea debut of Mirabel from Encanto.
- Decorations will populate the park, including the AquaSphere at the park’s entrance, which will be decked out with designs of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the 25th anniversary logo. Passagio MiraCosta will be adorned in a vibrant blue display of anniversary decorations, while each themed port will feature Jubilee Blue decorations.
- After dark, the Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta will transform into “Sparkling Jubilee Night” which will feature projections and the 25th anniversary theme song, “Come Join The Jubilee.” The Courtyard at Arabian Coast will also be lit up in Jubilee Blue to enhance the festive atmosphere.
- Ahead of the event launching, special 25th anniversary merchandise will be available starting on April 8th, 2026. The lineup features plenty of Jubilee Blue in a number of different designs, as well as simple everyday items with the signature blue color.
- The Jubilee Badge, a key item commemorating the 25th anniversary, will also be available for purchase starting on the same day as the celebration.
- Duffy and Friends special merchandise themed to the 25th anniversary will also be available from April 14, 2026.
- A special themed activation in dazzling Jubilee Blue color will be presented on Ponte Vecchio, a bridge in Mediterranean Harbor, for a limited period from April 15, 2026. Guests who purchase a special bottle at Rimembranze, a shop located on Ponte Vecchio, will gain access, where they can select a "Jubilee Blue Stone" to store in their bottle and take home. Guests will also be able to take keepsake photos in the activation.
- For an additional cost, guests can also enjoy the S.S. Columbia Jubilee Gala, which will be offered at the ship of the same name in the American Waterfront. The S.S. Columbia will be reserved exclusively for guests taking part in this offering. Inside, the interior of the ship will be specially decked out for the event, and includes special dishes served in the S.S. Columbia Dining Room, free refills of drinks served at The Teddy Roosevelt Lounge, exclusive merchandise included in the program, commemorative photo opportunities and other unique offerings for a truly grand experience.
- Guests can enjoy special dining options at Cafe Portofino in Mediterranean Harbor and Horizon Bay Restaurant in Port Discovery, both of which will feature special 25th anniversary decorations and special meal sets ahead of the anniversary event, starting on April 8, 2026.
- During the event, the celebration also comes to American Waterfront, where Sparkling Jubilee Wagons will offer exclusive Jubilee Blue macarons.
- From April 15 through June 30, 2026, the Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival invites guests on a culinary journey. Themed to "traveling the world through cuisine," guests can enjoy a variety of delicious offerings throughout various areas of the park while experiencing the unique atmosphere of Tokyo DisneySea. This event will feature not only a diverse selection of food and wine, but a variety of seasonal alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy.
- Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta and Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will welcome guests into spaces adorned with dazzling Jubilee Blue-themed decorations from April 8, 2026 through March 31, 2027.
- Each guest room will offer two distinct postcards with special designs, perfect for commemorating their visit, and guests staying at either hotel will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase a card key and key case set in a special design, featuring Disney friends elegantly dressed in Jubilee Blue attire.
- Cast Members are always part of the fun, but get in on the fun of the celebration with new Jubilee Blue nametags. Additionally, cast members stationed in each themed port will carry uniquely designed Jubilee Blue flags, reflecting their specific area. Guests can approach these cast members and capture photos with the festive flags, creating cherished souvenirs of their visit during the celebration.
A Bit of History:
- After the huge success of Tokyo Disneyland in 1983, the park's owner and operator (not Disney!), the Oriental Land Company (OLC) began exploring a second park.
- They wanted something more ambitious, geared more toward adults and teens as opposed to just families, and something wholly immersive.
- They landed on the idea of a sea-based park, considering the original adjacent Disneyland focused on, well, land. Early concepts drew on nautical explorations, travel, and adventure, as well as some Jules Verne inspired themes.
- When the park first opened, it featured seven ports of call (now it has eight with the addition of Fantasy Springs), all of which remain today: Mediterranean Harbor, American Waterfront, Port Discovery, Lost River Delta, Mermaid Lagoon, Arabian Coast, and Mysterious Island.
- Now, the park is widely regarded as the most beautiful Disney theme park in the world, even 25 years later, praised for its extreme detail, sophisticated architecture and less cartoony tone.
- Plus, several expansions, like the Fantasy Springs expansion in 2024, have brought more family friendly offerings into the park, along with earlier additions like Toy Story Mania.
