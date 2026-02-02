Tokyo Disney Resort Shares Maps on How to Enjoy the Cherry Blossom Bloom

The annual bloom is one of the most popular times to visit Japan.

Japan is known for the gorgeous yearly displays of cherry blossoms, and Tokyo Disney Resort has shared a map to help fans make the most of the annual bloom.

What’s Happening:

Every year around February, cherry blossom trees across Japan begin to bloom, making gorgeous and unforgettable scenes of pink flowers.

Tokyo Disney Resort is no exception to the natural phenomenon!

In preparation for the annual event, the resort has shared a map highlighting all the places through Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea where you can enjoy the bloom.

In Tokyo Disneyland, guests will be able to see them in the hub closest to World Bazaar and in several locations throughout Mickey’s Toontown.

For Tokyo DisneySea, guests staying at the Hotel MiraCosta will be able to see the bloom right outside the lobby.

Inside the park, there are cherry blossom trees located in the plaza just outside of Tower of Terror, near Soaring Fantastic Flight, near Sultan’s Oasis, and outside Ristorante di Canalette.

Wherever you decide to enjoy the cherry blossoms at Tokyo Disney Resort, it’s sure to be a beautiful experience!

