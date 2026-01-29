Leading the Charge: Oriental Land Co. Sets New Standards for Sustainability
The company that runs the Tokyo Disney Resort has achieved a net-zero milestone.
Oriental Land Co., the group that operates the Tokyo Disney Resort, has become Japan's first company in the hotel, restaurant, leisure and tourism industry to hit SBT net-zero targets.
What's Happening:
- Oriental Land Co. (OLC) has become the first company in Japan’s hotel, restaurant, leisure, and tourism industry to receive validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its SBT net-zero targets.
- SBTi is an international organization that encourages companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets in alignment with scientific evidence. SBTi’s validation standards are consistent with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above the pre-industrial global average temperature.
- OLC addressed climate change and natural disasters in 2022 by designating measures to reduce GH emissions.
- In April 2025, the OLC Group set a new GHG emissions reduction target to further its efforts to help achieve a decarbonized society.
- OLC's reduction targets for 2030, as well as its overall reduction targets for 2050, have been validated as meeting SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard.
- OLC will continue working to reduce GHG emissions in an effort to advance the establishment of a sustainable business foundation.
