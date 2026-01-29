Have Some Candy! Tokyo Disneyland Has Revealed An Opening Timeframe for Their New "Wreck-It Ralph"-Based Attraction
Planning our trip now, brb.
Jump into your racing car, as the wild worlds of Wreck-It Ralph that have been promised to come to Tokyo Disneyland now have a more specific opening timeframe.
What’s Happening:
- As Oriental Land Co. (OLC) - who owns Tokyo Disney Resort - shares their third quarter results, we are getting a glimpse into the future of Tokyo Disneyland.
- While originally revealed back in 2024 and promised for a 2026 or 2027 opening, today’s news shows that the new Wreck-It Ralph attraction coming to Tokyo Disneyland is now scheduled to open in the spring of 2027.
- The new attraction, themed to the 2012 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, will be an interactive shooter dark ride, and will replace Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters in Tomorrowland at the park. That ride closed permanently back in October of 2024.
- The rest of Tomorrowland at the park is going to see another major milestone that same year, as the newly built and reimagined Space Mountain is slated for a 2027 opening.
- A neighboring gift shop attached to the former Buzz Lightyear attraction has also shuttered, and will be home to a new Wreck-It Ralph shop.
- An official title, further specifics, and more have yet to be announced for the new attraction.
The Source Material:
- The new attraction is based on the animated film, Wreck-It Ralph.
- Originally released back in 2012, the film follows the fictitious bad guy of the same name, who resides in the video game, “Fix-It Felix.”
- After a bit of an identity crisis and wanting to be the good guy, Ralph finds himself in another video game posing as a soldier and activating a fleet of programmed “cybugs” that chase him out of the game, through a central hub, and into the colorful world of a cart-racing game called “Sugar Rush” where he meets new sidekick Vanellope Von Schweetz.
- Based on the one piece of art we’ve seen (above), it seems that the shooter attraction will replicate the idea of the cybugs invading the candy world of Sugar Rush, with guests likely shooting the monstrous creatures.
- Now, if you’re familiar with the film…it makes me wonder what that big boss might look like near the end of the ride. Insert some kind of wide-eyed emoji here.
