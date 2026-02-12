Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival's 2026 Plans Include Lots of "Ratatouille" Inspiration

Tokyo Disney Resort hotels will also join in for the first time.

Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed what will be found at their third Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival, including the two park-integrated Disney hotels joining the festival for the first time and both food and merch items inspired by Ratatouille.

What's Happening:

The Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival will take place from April 15 through June 30 this year.

The festival will be adorned with “Jubilee Blue” decorations this time out, tied to the ongoing 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea.

Read on for other highlights to look out (and taste) for.

Bites and Flights:

The equivalent of the marketplaces at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort versions of the Food & Wine Festival can be found via quick bites and tasting flights at each of DisneySea's themed ports.

Restaurants at Fantasy Springs will also be offering menu items themed to the event for the first time.

The popular Scallop Garlic Butter Popcorn will return during the event, along with a new souvenir item that comes with a Seasonal Gourmet Ticket Set.

Remy’s World at New York Deli

The interior of New York Deli will be decorated during the Festival, themed to Ratatouille and a new sandwich filled with honey-mustard-marinated ham, egg salad and ratatouille will be on the menu.

Additionally, the packaging for the Danish Sandwich and Grilled Reuben will feature Remy designs, and the Cheesecake will come with a Remy-shaped chocolate garnish.

Chef’s Imagination

For Chef’s Imagination, DisneySea chefs have conceptualized menus for Magellan’s and Ristorante di Canaletto themed after Ratatouille.

Atmosphere Entertainment:

Among the atmosphere entertainment found at the American Waterfront during Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine is The Groovy Jammin’ Chefs. A group of music-loving chefs come together to form a band, serving up a full-course experience for guests through their music.

Guests can enjoy a selection of gourmet-themed music from around the world, including songs from Ratatouille and “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast. (you can see Laughing Place's video of the California Adventure version of the Jammin' Chefs from last year's Food & Wine Festival at the Disneyland Resort embedded above).

Meanwhile, the Fun Custodial cast members will spontaneously entertain guests with fun and mysterious magic acts and performance.

The Mouse and The Rat and The Merch:

On the merch front, it's all about the rodents this time out, as items depicting Mickey Mouse enjoying different cuisine on his travels will be supplemented by items featuring Remy, including shoulder plushes and headbands.

Hotel Tie-Ins:

On select dates between April 15 through June 19, 2026, guests can savor dishes carefully prepared by chefs and enjoy wine pairings expertly selected by sommeliers at Tokyo Disney Resort hotels.

At Oceano, located at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, course meals that use spring-inspired ingredients and wine pairings will be available. Guests can also indulge in a memorable culinary experience with a special dinner that will be held for one night only at the banquet hall.

At Fantasy Springs Restaurant at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, buffet-style fare inspired by cuisine from various European countries will be offered, changing on a monthly basis. Amuse-bouches and mains will also be prepared.