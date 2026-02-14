Tokyo DisneySea's Newest Celebration Anthem Arrives on Streaming Platforms
You can add it to all your favorite playlists now, perfect to go along with other parks anniversary songs!
Just ahead of the launch of the official anniversary festivities, we can hear the new celebration anthem marking the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea, "Come Join the Jubilee."
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo DisneySea has debuted their new anthem for their upcoming anniversary celebration, dubbed “Sparkling Jubilee” and marking the 25th anniversary of the park.
- The new song, “Come Join the Jubilee,” will be featured throughout the festivities, including new entertainment offerings that are set to debut for the occasion.
- Though the celebration is still a bit away, you can now listen to the track on major streaming platforms like Spotify. Take a listen to the new song below.
.
- The Tokyo DisneySea Sparkling Jubilee launches officially on April 15, 2026 and runs through March 31, 2027 - meaning almost a full year of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the second gate at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- The anniversary event will feature the signature color, Jubilee Blue, which is inspired by the beauty of the seas at Tokyo DisneySea.
- The theme song, “Come Join the Jubilee”, will be featured in numerous moments through the event and is built upon the sparkling and vibrant festivities, evoking the unique elegance of the park and the lively excitement of the celebration.
- The anniversary festivities will also feature the new Sparkling Jubilee Celebration, which will feature Mickey Mouse and his friends as they sail into Mediterranean Harbor aboard a specially decorated barge. They are joined by more Disney friends that are waiting in the harbor, and everyone comes together to celebrate the occasion.
- The song will also be added to a new offering at Waterfront Park in the American Waterfront, where the stage show “Dance The Globe” has already debuted ahead of the celebration. However, our Disney friends will be making an appearance to the new theme song of the anniversary event once the celebration starts on April 15th.
- For more information about the Sparkling Jubilee, be sure to check out our post from when the celebration details were unveiled.
