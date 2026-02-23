New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store February 22-28
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, February 23, 2026
NEW! Zootopia Urupocha-Chan Plush
Judy Hopps Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Nick Wilde Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Finnick Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Gazelle Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan – Zootopia | Disney Store
Lemming Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
NEW! Lilly Loves Disney
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Linen Button Down Shirt by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Denim Skirtall for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Skort for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Mini T-Shirt Dress for Kids by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sleeveless Crop Top by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Active Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
NEW! Mickey Mouse Icon Collection
Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Pillow – Pink | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Pillow – Blue | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Blanket – Blue/White | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Blanket – Pink/White | Disney Store
NEW! Winnie The Pooh Home Goods
Winnie the Pooh Egg Slicer | Disney Store
Piglet Vegetable and Fruit Peeler – Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Glass Kitchen Canister – Large | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Glass Kitchen Canister – Small | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Kitchen Tongs | Disney Store
NEW! Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag
Mickey Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag | Disney Store
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 30% Off Rainwear. Select Styles. Prices as Marked
- Save $5 each When You Buy 2 MagicBands with Code: MAGIC | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $16 Mickey Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Minnie Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Stitch Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Angel Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $18 Oswald Backpack with Any Purchase
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
Free Gift with Purchase
Free Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.
Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.
