New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store February 22-28

What's Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

Table of Contents:

Monday, February 23, 2026

NEW! Zootopia Urupocha-Chan Plush

Judy Hopps Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Nick Wilde Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Finnick Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Gazelle Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan – Zootopia | Disney Store

Lemming Urupocha-Chan Plush – Zootopia – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

NEW! Lilly Loves Disney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Linen Button Down Shirt by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Denim Skirtall for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Skort for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Mini T-Shirt Dress for Kids by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sleeveless Crop Top by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Active Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

NEW! Mickey Mouse Icon Collection

Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Pillow – Pink | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Pillow – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Blanket – Blue/White | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Blanket – Pink/White | Disney Store

NEW! Winnie The Pooh Home Goods

Winnie the Pooh Egg Slicer | Disney Store

Piglet Vegetable and Fruit Peeler – Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Glass Kitchen Canister – Large | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Glass Kitchen Canister – Small | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Kitchen Tongs | Disney Store

NEW! Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Mickey Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Rainwear. Select Styles. Prices as Marked

Save $5 each When You Buy 2 MagicBands with Code: MAGIC | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.

